Jay-Z’s Marijuana Brand Is Selling Hand-Rolled Joints for $50

Jay-Z is proving that he's one of the most diversified businessmen in the rap game, and his latest marijuana venture is proof of this.

On Thursday (Dec. 10), Jay-Z unveiled some of the first products from his high-end marijuana line, Monogram. The premium cannabis brand has partnered with the California-based company, Caliva, to offer various products including a $50 hand-rolled joint.

The joint has been named the "OG Handroll." Before commenting on the price, it's worth noting that the joint "takes inspiration from the smoke experience of a premium cigar, but implements a proprietary roll technique allowing the flower to burn slowly and evenly for multiple sessions. Highly trained artisan rollers break the flower down by hand, and roll using a time-honored process that was specially architected by Monogram's Culture & Cultivation Ambassador, DeAndre Watson."

There is also the "Loosie Preroll Pack," which contains four 0.4 grams of marijuana "that have been individually wrapped to foster communal smoking with ease." The price for the four-pack is $40. The brand offers different strains of non-rolled marijuana that is priced between $40 and $70 as well.

Jay-Z joined the board at Caliva in July of 2019, as their chief visionary officer and began to develop Monogram, which is his first brand to come from his partnership with the California-based cannabis company. This is the 51-year-old rapper's first weed-centered business, but he isn't the first hip-hop artist to be involved in the marijuana industry.

In November of 2019, Drake began to try his hand in the cannabis business. According to trademark documents filed by Drizzy's company Dream Crew IP, the 6 God's weed venture will focus on providing "cannabis products and herbs, medicinal herb extracts, herbal tea, rolling papers, dried plants as well as other merch and apparel."

Most recently, Lil Baby announced during an interview with The Breakfast Club morning show earlier this week that he is investing in a cannabis oil start-up company.

Check out the Monogram site here and scroll down to see some of the company's products below.