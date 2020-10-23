Jay-Z Is Releasing His Own Weed Now

Jay-Z's business dealings in the marijuana industry are growing.

On Friday (Oct. 23), Hov's new cannabis line, Monogram, was announced. The marijuana brand will be released in partnership with Caliva, a vertically-integrated cannabis company in California. Jay joined the company last year as their chief brand strategist.

"With its careful strain selection, meticulous cultivation practices and uncompromising quality, Monogram seeks to redefine what cannabis means to consumers today," the company said in a statement. "In an effort to provide a more tailored customer experience, the brand will also launch through a best in class e-commerce platform dedicated exclusively to its singular product line."

Details regarding the strains of marijuana that Monogram will offer, as well as when it'll be available and where have not yet been revealed. However, a website and a Twitter page have been launched to keep those interested in the company abreast of updates and forthcoming information.

The homepage of Monogram's official website says, "Refining standard, redefining growth. Monogram marks a new chapter in cannabis defined by dignity, care and consistency. It is a collective effort to bring you the best, and a humble pursuit to discover what the best truly means. Progress is endless."

Back when Jay-Z announced his partnership with Caliva in July of 2019, he said in a statement, "Anything I do, I want to do correctly and at the highest level. With all the potential in the cannabis industry, Caliva's expertise and ethos makes them the best partner for this endeavor."

Hov has also launched a playlist on Tidal to coincide with the announcement of his marijuana line called Monogram: Sounds From The Grow Room.