Jay-Z and Alicia Keys Hints at Another Song Collaboration in Teaser
It looks like Jay-Z and Alicia Keys are working on another collaborative song.
Jay-Z, Alicia Keys Tease New Collaboration
On Saturday (June 15) Alicia Keys posted a teaser video on both X and Instagram accounts announcing a significant milestone in her career. The R&B singer's 2009 collaborative song with Jay-Z, "Empire State of Mind," has surpassed 1 billion streams.
In the black-and-white clip, which can be viewed below, Keys approaches Hov and confidently stands beside him, with her arm draped over his shoulder. Meanwhile, Jay maintains a composed demeanor as his gaze is directed towards the camera.
"1 Dream. 1 Song. 1 Billion streams [three prayer hands emojis]," Keys wrote in her caption on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Thank you! We love you. What’s next…[eyes and shushing face emojis]."
Jay-Z and Alicia Keys' "Empire State of Mind" Stats
It's unclear what Alicia Keys specifically meant by "1 billion streams" in her X post, but her collaborative song has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.
Additionally, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), Keys and Hov's song has sold over 9 million copies, just 1 million shy of reaching the coveted diamond status (10 million sold).
"Empire State of Mind" appears on Jay-Z’s 2009 Blueprint 3 album. Their anthemic ode to New York City earned the R&B-rap duo three Grammy nominations, ultimately winning two awards: Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.
Watch Jay-Z and Alicia Keys' teaser and their 2009 music video for "Empire State of Mind" below.