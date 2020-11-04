These Hip-Hop Songs Became Wildly Popular Long After They Dropped

The phrase "slow motion is better than no motion" applies to more than a few surprising breakout rap hits over the last few years. Modern marketing techniques, social media and extreme real-life circumstances have led to songs leveling up like never before long after they were first released.

Last year, Lizzo witnessed "Truth Hurts," a song she dropped all the way back in September of 2017 propel her to superstardom. By September of 2019, almost exactly two years later, the song landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In an even more extreme case, N.W.A's 1988 single "Straight Outta Compton" found itself on the Hot 100 chart nearly 30 years after it dropped.

The stories behind these popularity surges are usually multilayered. "Truth Hurts" was, in addition to being fire overall, lucky enough to be used in a soundtrack for the 2019 Netflix film Someone Great before it sparked a social media challenge that ignited a viral sensation. N.W.A's "Straight Outta Compton" benefited from a movie of the same name that was based on their life story.

Then there's songs like "Lucid Dreams" from Juice Wrld and "Look At Me!" by XXXTentacion. Both artists released their respective songs well before they skyrocketed to fame. Juice's now six-times platinum-selling hit song dropped on his 999 EP back in 2017. A year later, it began climbing the charts. X's two-times platinum banger "Look At Me!" saw a similar rise when the song was released in 2015, and hit the Billboard Hot 100 two years following its release.

Sometimes, it only takes one big thing. Other times, it can take a constellation of surprise factors people might not have imagined 10 years ago. With everything from TikTok to movies to word of mouth playing a role, almost any great song can eventually blow—it just takes a little time.

Today, XXL takes a look at 15 songs that suddenly became wildly popular a long time after being released. Learn the stories behind the successes of these songs for yourself below.