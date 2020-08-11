Hip-Hop Reacts to the 2020 XXL Freshman Class

It's impossible to present this year's 2020 XXL Freshman Class without expecting members of the hip-hop community to weigh in.

On Tuesday (Aug. 11), 12 burgeoning rappers were unveiled to join the ranks of rappers like J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Uzi Vert, who have been members of XXL's Freshman Class in previous years. This year's picks include Memphis' NLE Choppa, Chicago's Polo G and Calboy, Las Vegas' Baby Keem, Louisville, Ky.'s Jack Harlow, Montgomery, Ala.'s Chika, Atlanta's Mulatto and Lil Keed, Brooklyn's Fivio Foreign, the Bronx, N.Y.'s Lil Tjay and St. Petersburg, Fla.'s Rod Wave. San Francisco's 24kGoldn is the 10th Spot winner, earning the most fan votes.

Veteran Chicago rapper Twista showed loved to Calboy and Polo G, who also originate from the Chi. In an Instagram post this afternoon, the fast-rapping rhymer sent out some love to the members of the upcoming artists from his hometown. "Hard work and consistency always pays off congrats @polo.capalot & @147calboy @xxl #xxlfreshman2020," Twist wrote on the picture-sharing app.

Several rappers, including some of the rhymers who have graced the covers of past Freshman Class issues, have hopped on social media to support this year's stars. In addition to OGs in hip-hop, producers and supportive rap friends who shared their thoughts via Instagram and Twitter to celebrate the feat of the inaugural 12, members of this year's XXL Freshman Class chimed in on this moment for themselves as well.

