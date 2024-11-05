Gucci Mane’s Ex-Girlfriend and Former Artist Mac Bre-Z Accuses Him of Domestic Violence and Unpaid Work

Gucci Mane is being accused of domestic violence and unpaid wages by his ex-girlfriend and former artist Mac Bre-Z.

Mac Bre-Z Calls Out Gucci Mane

On Monday (Nov. 4), Bre-Z shared a post on Instagram where she called out Guwop. In the post, which can be seen below, Bre-Z shared what appears to be a club photo with Gucci that dates back to the mid-2000s. She lambasted the 1017 head honcho in the caption.

"Mac Bre-z is The first artist you ever signed," she wrote. "You loved to mention me in your songs. You loved having me on your arm. You loved that I took the stand & defended you in court as your alibi to keep you outta of jail. & You loved collaborating with me on your albums & mixtapes."

She went on to accuse Gucci of failing to compensate her for music as well as domestic violence.

"But I would love to get paid for my writing credits," she added. "They say you changed for the better. So Why haven’t you done the right thing & just compensate me for everything I’m entitled to? Everybody eating off these records but me. I never did a tell all & exposed any stories about your personal life over the 6yrs we were together. When you punched me in the face I could’ve snitched & had you arrested while you was on bond for the murder case of Jeezy artist."

She concluded, "I never bad mouthed you in the media or tried to assassinate your character. Enough is Enough. Times Up. I’m coming for what’s rightfully mine. Respectfully."

Mac Bre-Z was signed to Gucci Mane's initial So Icy Ent. label and appeared on the rapper's 2006 breakout singles "Pillz" and "Go Head." The following year, Gucci was captured on video assaulting Breezy during a club performance in promotion of his album Back to the Trap House. After parting ways with Gucci, she put out five more projects including Return of the Mac released in March of 2024.

XXL has reached out to Gucci Mane's team for comment.

