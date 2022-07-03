Fake Drake Gets Removed From Instagram and People Are Thrilled

After months of impersonating Drake, it appears that fake Drake got removed from Instagram, and people are thrilled.

On July 2, news broke that fake Drake has been banned from Instagram for impersonating Drake. A cursory look on IG reveals that fake Drake’s IG account, @izzyydrake, has been deactivated.

XXL has reached out to Meta (formerly Facebook), which owns Instagram, for comment.

Fake Drake, who calls himself Izzy, caught the attention of fans on social media in November of 2021 when he revealed that he gets paid $5,000 for event walk-throughs. "People DM me like, 'Hey, you wanna come to my event because I can’t pay Drake—he’s too expensive,” he explained on the No Jumper podcast. “I’ll pay you $5,000.' $5,000 just to show up. They pay my Airbnb, they pay the flight, they hook it all up."

Last May, the Drizzy doppelgänger upped his fee to $10,000 for club appearances. However, he might have gone too far with his impersonation of Drake.

Last month, a video surfaced of fake Drake getting kicked out of a Houston club. However, he claimed the video was staged and a promo for the real Drake. Apparently, the clip was to help promote Drake’s new album, Honestly, Nevermind.

Recently, fake Drake announced that he signed with Celebrity Boxing and challenged the real Drake to a $1 million boxing event set for Aug. 27. The Drake imposter agreed to stop impersonating the 6 God if he loses the fight. Watch the clip below.

Well, it looks like fake Drake has already lost with his removal from Instagram. Upon reading the news of fake Drake getting kicked off from IG, people have been flooding social media with their enthusiasm.

"Drake saw Fake Drake begging in the streets for a celeb fight like Tiny Tim begging for scraps and put the call in to Zuckerberg," tweeted one person on Twitter.

"Drake got the fake ass Drake banned off the gram? Thank god," wrote another fan.

