Eminem has given fans a PSA on how his The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce) album should be listened to when it drops tomorrow.

Eminem Explains How Listeners Should Bump His New Album

On Thursday (July 11), Eminem hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal more details about his highly anticipated new LP. In the tweet below, Slim Shady gave a brief description of his new project. He also expressed that listeners will get the gist of the album's underlying theme if they follow the track list accurately.

"Public service announcement: the 'death of slim shady' is a conceptual album," he typed. "Therefore, if you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense. Enjoy."

Eminem's new album The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce) is set to drop on Friday (July 12). So far, he's released two singles from the 20-track offering called "Houdini" and "Tobey" featuring Big Sean and BabyTron. It'll also include a sequel to the 1999 track "Guilty Conscience."

Eminem Gets Ready to Drop New Album

Em's new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce), was announced by Dr. Dre during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in March. Slim Shady confirmed this news sometime after and has since promoted its arrival through a newspaper obituary and true-crime-themed trailer. The album's lead single, "Houdini," dropped in late May. Meanwhile, the LP's second single, "Tobey," featuring Big Sean and BabyTron, hit airwaves on July 5.

On July 10, Eminem went to YouTube and uploaded a trailer for The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce) to keep fans' anticipation high. In the visual, which can be seen below, the 15 Grammy award-winning rhymer's headstone is spotted, seemingly signaling his retirement from the hip-hop industry. It reads: "Beloved antagonist. Slim Shady. 1997-2024. It feels so empty without him."

Take a look at Eminem's announcement about The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce) below.

See Eminem Give a PSA on How His New Album Should Be Listened To

Watch Eminem's Trailer for His New LP The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce)