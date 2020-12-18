Eminem has just gone on another rapper name-dropping spree for his new album, Music to Be Murdered By - Side B (Deluxe Edition).

Over the last few years, Em's made a habit of name-dropping rappers on his new albums, whether it's for the sake of playfully spitting vemon or to paying tribute to his idol. On Friday (Dec. 18), Eminem continued that trend when he dropped Music to be Murdered By: Side B, which is a deluxe edition of his Music to Be Murdered By album, released in January. That project went on to earn Em his 10th consecutive No. 1 album.



The new iteration of the LP, which is effectively an entirely new album grafted onto his old one with 16 new songs, features Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign and more. That brings the project to a length of 36 songs total now.

Rumors of Em's surprise drop began to gain traction after a Slim Shady fan account uploaded an image of artwork for the deluxe album on Twitter last Saturday (Dec. 12). Of course, true confirmation on the project, didn't come until the LP hit streaming services earlier today. Now, Em fans everywhere can rejoice and enjoy the second new Em project in less than a year.

Over the course of 16 new tracks, Em flaunts quick-witted bars loaded with A-list name-drops from rappers like Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, De La Soul, Nas, Diddy and King Von, among others to celebrities like Rihanna and Billie Eilish to fictional characters such as Santa Claus. Looking through the lyrics, it's easy to spot Em name-dropping a whole host of rappers he's given props to over the years.

For some songs, Em turns his bars into a form of tribute as he pays homage to artists who peaked in the 1980s and 1990s. For others, it's just a clever turn of phrase he concocts for the sake of a quotable punchline. He lands at different spots in between for the whole project.

Today, XXL takes a look at every rapper Em name-drops on Music to Be Murdered By - Side B (Deluxe Edition). See them all for yourself below.