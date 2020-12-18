Eminem, J.I., Pouya and Fat Nick and More: New Projects This Week

Despite the world preparing to take a beating for the upcoming winter holiday, hip-hop doesn't seem to be slowing down. For this week of releases, up-and-coming rappers make their marks while some seasoned veterans return with some deluxe editions of well-received projects and respected artists bring some fire material.

Eminem delivers a B Side to his Music to Be Murdered By album, which he released in January. Music to Be Murdered By: Side B, the follow-up to the No. 1-selling album comes as a surprise much like the first installment, which went without any official announcement before its release. Rumors about the album dropping began last week. Much like the LP's predecessor, the sequel includes Em's well-known murderous wordplay with features from artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Dr. Dre, DJ Premier and more.

New York native and rising rapper J.I fires off Hood Life Krisis Vol. 3. The former The Rap Game alumni offers a seven-track effort with an assist A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, who appears on a track titled "R&B Shit." "Letter 2 U" and "Excuse My Pain" are also included on the project as pre-released standouts to satisfy J.I fans. "Excuse My Pain," the guitar-driven ode arriving in early December, finds J.I. delivering the lauded melodic rhymes that got him this far. This is the third installment of J.I's series, which began in 2019.

Down South, longtime friends Pouya and Fat Nick join forces to release their new EP, Drop Out of School 2. The two South Florida natives, who met in seventh grade, have re-upped the series, which arrived in 2017, to deliver a part two. They've amassed a solid fan base on their own, but together, they bring the best of both worlds with Pouya's inimitable rhymes and Fat Nick's braggadocios bars. Ahead of the release of Drop Out of School 2, they've been teasing comedic video clips and photos on social media. Earlier this month, Pouya and Nick dropped the track "Static" with an accompanying video this week.

Check out new projects from these artists, in addition to Sheff G, Matt Ox, Jackboy and more below.