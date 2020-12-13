Is Eminem Dropping a Sequel Album to Music to Be Murdered By This Week?

Eminem might be trying to close out 2020 on a high note.

On Saturday (Dec. 12), rumors started swirling that Shady is on the verge of releasing a sequel to his Music to Be Murdered By album, which was released in January. The new LP is speculated to be coming out on Friday (Dec. 18).

One of the main sources that has driven rumors of the upcoming album is cover art that is floating around on the internet. The album cover features Eminem in a similar Alfred Hitchcock-esque pose, rocking a fedora with a crow on his shoulder. The cover reads Music to Be Murdered by B-Side Deluxe Edition.

"Rumors say Eminem is dropping 'Side B' to 'Music To Be Murdered By' the upcoming Friday December 18th," one Eminem fan blog reported on Twitter. "There were fake MTBMB Deluxe Version Covers before. This one looks like it could be real tough, based on the different pic. As far as I saw, there isn't official info yet."

There is also a tracklist going around and more details that purport the album will feature 12 songs and 47 minutes in length. According to this alleged tracklist, Cordae, Boogie, Royce 5'9" and more will be on the album. However, one of the people who is listed on the tracklist, White Gold, has denied the authenticity of the document.

BlancoGold via Twitter

Actor and recording artist Page Kennedy has also added to the anticipation. On Saturday (Dec. 12), he posted a cryptic tweet aimed at Shady. "Yo @Eminem is it time??? Or nah?" he posted. Kennedy also recently teased new music from Dr. Dre.

XXL has reached out to Eminem's camp for confirmation.

The original edition of Music to Be Murdered By came out as a surprise to kick off 2020. The LP features the late Juice Wrld, Anderson .Paak, Young M.A, Don Toliver, Black Thought, Royce 5'9" and more. The offering was met with some controversy over some of Em's murder-centered lyrics. Despite the lack of promotion, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after moving 279,000 equivalent album units.