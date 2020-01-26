Eminem can still do numbers.

On Sunday (Jan. 26), Billboard reported Shady's new album Music to Be Murdered By has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The new release did so after accumulating 279,000 equivalent album units. The total included 117,000 traditional album sales. The album's tracks accumulated 217.6 million on-demand streams.

This marks Em's 10 consecutive No. 1 album, a record. He surpasses Kanye West on the list of back to back chart-topping albums after Yeezy tied Em with nine last year when Jesus Is King topped the charts. Em and Jay-Z (14) are now the only two rappers with 10 or more.

Shady's feat is even more impressive considering the album was released without prior notice and had no presales or ticket bundles. The same was true for his previous album, Kamikaze, which was also a surprise release.

Shady / Aftermath / Interscope

Music to Be Murdered By features 20 tracks with guest appearances from Juice Wrld, Anderson .Paak, Young M.A, Royce 5'9," Black Thought, Q-Tip and more. As with any Em album, it came with some controversy. On the track "Unaccommodating," Shady makes light of the 2017 Ariana Grande concert bombing that killed 22 people when he spits, "I'm contemplating yelling 'Bombs away' on the game/Like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting." The Detroit rapper has been called out Stateside and by Manchester's mayor for the insensitive remarks. He has since released a statement regarding people's concerns.

Other rappers in the top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 chart include Mac Miller (Circles, No. 3), Roddy Ricch, (Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, No. 4), Post Malone (Hollywood's Bleeding, No. 5) and DaBaby (Kirk, No. 8).