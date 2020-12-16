The Eminem rumor mill is running rampant about a new album. With the possibility of a deluxe album on the way, presumably titled Music to Be Murdered By: Side B, looming in the air, Eminem fans are fired up about the idea of new music from the Detroit rapper but nothing is promised yet.

Last weekend, conversations began circulating on the internet suggesting that Slim Shady was planning on releasing a surprise album. The LP is supposed to be a second offering of the album he fired off at the top of 2020, Music to Be Murdered By.

No singles or features have been released by Marshall Mathers to accompany these rumors. Still, a release confirmation sheet circulating on social media claims to add truth to the rumors of the album's release date and features on the project.

No artists currently associated with the rumored project have come forward to denounce the album's existence. Eminem himself has remained tight-lipped about the album. The fact that the rumors haven't been denied does give stans some hope it will be released. Since being stuck in quarantine, it's not hard to imagine that the 48-year-old rapper wouldn't be busy in the studio making new music.

Eminem also has a track record of releasing heat without warning. At the top of the year, Em dropped off the first installment of Music to be Murdered By without any promotion or mention prior to its release. The album moved 279,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and continued to solidify him as one of the greatest of all-time in the rap game.

While fans wait to see if Em has a new LP dropping this Friday (Dec. 18), XXL breaks down everything we know about the Rap God's rumored album, Music to Be Murdered By: Side B.