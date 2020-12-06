Comedian Pete Davidson Parodies Eminem’s “Stan” Music Video and Em Makes Surprise Appearance: Watch

Eminem made a cameo on Saturday Night Live last night, and helped bring to life a parody of his classic song "Stan" along with comedian Pete Davidson.

During last night's episode (Dec. 5) of the long-running sketch comedy show, the Christmas-themed skit called "Stu" was featured. In the hilarious clip, Santa and his elves receive a strange letter from a kid named Stu, played by Davidson, who is in desperate need of the new PlayStation 5. Davidson flips the lyrics to Shady's 2000 track "Stan," which is about a kid who becomes unhinged after continually writing the rapper after not getting a response, into a single-minded Christmas list to Khris Kringle.

"Dear Santa, I can't believe the year is almost over/It's getting colder, I'm a year older, but I'm still your soldier," he raps. "You're my hero because you always bring me the assist/So once again we're back to zero, here we go, my Christmas list/I won't be greedy or needy or ask you for too much/Just want one thing, and I hope you still got that magic touch/’Cause gettin' this present is the only thing keeping me alive/Dear Santa Claus, please bring me a PS5."

Just like in the original song, as his requests go unanswered the letters ramp up in ferocity. "Dear Mister Holly Jolly Two-Faced Son of a Bitch/I hope you crash your sleigh and wind up face-down in a ditch," he spits. "I guess even the great Saint Nick can't track down a PS5/Hey Santa, I drank a fifth of eggnog, dare me to drive/You ruined Christmas, I wish I never told you what was on my wishlist/Screw you, your elves, your stupid beard, and your bitch tits/So this'll be my last letter, I know you'll miss me when I'm gone."

Instead of receiving a heartfelt message back like in the original song, Stu gets curved by Santa. At the end, Eminem himself makes a cameo, having received the new PS5 that was so coveted by Stu.

"Stan" featuring Dido originally appeared on Em's The Marshall Mathers LP and is considered to be one of the rapper's most masterful instances of storytelling. The song has become so embedded in the mainstream that last year the word "stan" was added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary defined as “to exhibit fandom to an extreme or excessive degree: to be an extremely devoted and enthusiastic fan of someone or something.”