Eminem Earns First No. 1 Song on Billboard Hot Christian Songs Chart

Eminem is back on top of a Billboard chart. However, this time the rap god has earned his first ever No. 1 song on the Hot Christian Songs chart.

Last week, Billboard announced its updated chart rankings. DJ Khaled's "Use This Gospel (Remix)" featuring Em and Kanye West has peaked at the top spot on the Hot Christian Songs chart, giving Eminem his first hit on the non-secular list. The irony of Shady appearing on a Christian songs list was not lost on people who commented on the revelation on Twitter.

"Who had Eminem hitting number one on Billboard’s Christian charts in 2022 bingo?" one person tweeted.

"This year 'Christians' have allowed their @billboard chart top spots to be occupied by Eminem, Kanye West, and DJ Khaled. Christianity is a fuggin joke," someone else opined.

"Anything is possible," the official Rock the Bells Twitter page posted.

Eminem topping the Christian charts is something no one would have bet on, as the Detroit rapper is known for his unapologetically profane lyrics, especially earlier in his career. Eminem delivered an uncharacteristically tame verse for his contribution to the rap spiritual that appears on DJ Khaled's latest album, God Did.

"Bible at my side like a rifle with a God-given gift/Every single day I thank God for/That's why I pay so much homage/Praises to Jesus, I'll always," he spits.

DJ Khaled landed his fourth No. 1 album when God Did debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart last week. The 18-track compilation LP features guest appearances from Jay-Z, Drake, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Juice Wrld, Travis Scott, 21 Savage and more.