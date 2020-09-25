DreamDoll and Asian Doll Call Out Tory Lanez After He Dissed Them on His New Album

Tory Lanez is going at several rappers on his new album, Daystar. DreamDoll and Asian Doll are among those the Toronto native mentioned, but they quickly clapped back at his bars about them via social media.

On Tory's record "Sorry But I Had To..." featuring Yoko Gold, which appears on the effort that was released at midnight today (Sept. 25), he references Dream and claims she hasn't been able to snag a hit record. "Gimme one DreamDoll hit record (Mmm), I'll wait," he raps on the track.

In an Instagram post, which appears to have been deleted, Dream, who beefed with Tory in the past but was also rumored to be romantically linked to him at one point, responded and said, "You been a dub! Since you came for me the first time. Sadly you could try n diss me again this time for not having a hit but yet my biggest record was exposing your corny ass til this day. Always coming for females but keep digging your hole Daystar Peterson you fucking lame !!!! Man up and go live pusssssyyyyyyy. You know the vibes SMDDDDDD! Bigen head." Dream included a shrimp emoji before adding Tory's Instagram handle.

She also shared screenshots of text messages and DMs from Tory that were sent to her in 2019.

DreamDoll beef with Tory in 2019, amid his own beef with Don Q. She dissed him on the song "On Ya Head" after Tory made a diss track called "Don Queen" that features him implying that DreamDoll took money to have sex with Don Q.

The Canadian rapper-singer mentioned Asian Doll on the song as well. "Asian Doll talkin', but shawty, I don't know you/I never met you, nor have I heard a song/And nor have I seen billboards/See your name in any cert or song from out your catalog/Oop, the hat is off," he said of Asian, who is friends with Megan Thee Stallion and has defended her in the past regarding the July 12 shooting incident involving Megan and Tory.

"If that was me you wouldn't even have lips to rap about shit your face would've been in your lap the moment you decide you wanted to shoot me in my foot bitch ass nigga," Asian Doll wrote in a since-deleted tweet. In a follow-up message, she said, "Nigga dissed ALL females and it was 100 rap niggas that called him out lol straight bitch shit you a straight bitch that's how we KNOW you shot her bitch ass nigga."

She also tweeted, "Tory gotta count his days no cap that's all ima say... I'm not dissing on no fucking track about a nigga that deserves to be body bagged 😡💯."

Last month, Asian Doll went on Twitter to sound off on Tory Lanez shooting Megan. The tweets have since-been deleted but her sentiments are as follows: “Bitch she told the full story. That midget bitch did shoot her for no reason have you met Tory? He got a attitude of a bitch.”

"Sorry But I Had To..." is just one of 17 songs that appears on Tory Lanez's new Daystar album, which is the first music he's delivered since the unresolved shooting that transpired prior to his arrest for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle two months ago.

Hours before releasing the album last night, the 28-year-old artist broke his silence for the first time in months. This is also after many people had been waiting for Tory to speak out on what happened the night of his arrest on July 12, which was also the day Megan sustained gunshot wounds to her feet that she says Tory is responsible for.

Tory hasn't responded to neither DreamDoll nor Asian Doll. Listen to the song "Sorry But I Had To..." featuring Yoko Gold below.