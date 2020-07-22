Former reality TV star Draya Michele has weighed in on the recent shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion that took place prior to Tory Lanez being arrested for a gun charge in Los Angeles last week.

During a recent episode of Steelo Brim's podcast Wine & Weed featuring Draya and Van Lathan, which began circulating the internet today (July 22), the former Basketball Wives star shared her thoughts on Megan and Tory's incident and predicted that the two are involved romantically. However, Draya condoned the shooting, likening it to a display of love and affection, and it appears that Megan has responded via Twitter.

"I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this Snapped-esque type of road. I'm here for it," Draya said when speaking of the shooting that took place on July 12. "I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too."

When asked to repeat what she said, Draya didn't double back. She expounded on her point. "I want you to like me so much that if I'm tryna get out the car and you're like, 'No, sit your fuckin’ ass in the car,' she explains. "And I'm like, 'No, nigga. I'm fuckin’ gettin’ out the car.' 'No, you're not.' [pow, pow]."

Draya then adds, "I want...If my man tells me to sit down or don't get out this car, I wanna be like, 'I'm not about to get out this car ’cause this nigga might shoot me.'"

Draya was quickly hit with backlash via social media for her comments and began trending on Twitter. At that point, she recanted her statements. "I truly don’t glorify domestic violence...," she wrote. "I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry."

drayamichele via Twitter

Megan hopped on Twitter this afternoon and got a few things off her chest. While she didn't name-drop Draya, it looks like her message could be directed at the reality star. "Dumb bitch that shit ain’t fucking funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a nigga," Megan tweeted.

theestallion via Twitter

In a follow-up tweet, Megan wrote, "And fuck all the hoe ass niggas making jokes about it too🖕🏾 I’ll talk about shit when I get ready."

theestallion via Twitter

The Houston native spoke out on the shooting last week, tweeting that she is "traumatized" from the ordeal.

"Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own," she tweeted. "It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized."

Unconfirmed reports surfaced on the internet last week claiming that Tory shot Megan in the foot after she attempted to leave the chauffeur-driven SUV that they were riding in following an argument.

As previously reported, Tory Lanez was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle after the shooting took place. Tory is not considered a suspect at this time. However, the LAPD confirmed to XXL last Friday (July 17) that detectives will be conducting an assault with a deadly weapon investigation following Megan releasing a statement, which said that she "suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.