Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Silence Since Revealing She Was Shot: “I’m Real Life Hurt and Traumatized”

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out after revealing that she was shot multiple times following Tory Lanez’s recent arrest for a gun charge in Los Angeles.

On Friday afternoon (July 17), the Houston native shared a message via Twitter, addressing the lack of safety and protection for Black women.

"Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own," she tweeted. "It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized."

Megan's message follows news surfacing that Tory allegedly shot her in the foot on Sunday (July 12) following an argument that took place in the chauffeur-driven SUV that they were riding in. There was a third person present, who has not been identified. However, Megan's friend, Kelsey Nicole, said in an Instagram that she was with the two rappers at the time but wasn't the person with the gun.

Tory Lanez was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle after the shooting took place. He was booked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office and released after making his $35,000 bail. He has remained mum regarding the shooting, but Megan spoke out for the first time on Wednesday (July 15). In a statement shared on Instagram, she explained her version of events.

"On Sunday Morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," she wrote. "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible."

Within the statement, Megan also discredited prior reports that she suffered a foot injury during the incident due to cut glass on the floor of the vehicle.

The LAPD has since launched an assault with a deadly weapon investigation based on Megan's statement.