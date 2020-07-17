Megan Thee Stallion’s Bodyguard Breaks Silence After Shooting, Reveals He Wasn’t With Her

The shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez has begun to take several turns. Most recently, a member of her security has spoken out.

Following reports on Thursday evening (July 16) that Tory allegedly shot Megan in the foot as she tried to get out of the vehicle they were in, her bodyguard has broken his silence.

"If you know me and you know her well enough, not only do you know I wasn’t physically present during Sunday mornings events, but you know why," the bodyguard, whose Instagram account is hotguardjustwin, wrote in a now-deleted IG Story post, which began circulating online today (July 17). "If you don't know me or her well enough, she good, I'm here now, and she'll never step foot outside without me plus some niggas who don't aim at feet present."

Yesterday (July 16), the New York Post's Page Six reported that Tory allegedly shot Megan following a dispute that took place while they were in an SUV. A source told the outlet, "Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave. There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman."

Prior to this news surfacing online, Megan released a statement via Instagram, denouncing reports that the injury she sustained during the incident was a cut on her foot from glass that was on the floor of the SUV.

"The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight," Meg wrote on Wednesday (July 15). "On Sunday Morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible."

LilJuMadeDaBeat, the producer for her Suga album, also spoke on the incident. He said via Twitter, "I hope y’all don’t believe he was defending her! This a bullshit story," after telling Tory to "count his fucking days."

Tory Lanez was arrested on Sunday (July 12) after a call was made to police for a disturbance outside of a home in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles. Witnesses said an argument took place in an SUV and gunshots were fired into the air. The LAPD later located the vehicle and found Tory, Megan and an unnamed woman, which was Megan's best friend, Kelsey Nicole, inside. After searching the SUV, a gun was recovered. The Canadian rapper was arrested and booked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. He was released after satisfying a $35,000 bond.

Video footage from the police swarming the vehicle has surfaced on the internet as well. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Megan Thee Stallion as well as her bodyguard for a comment.