Drake Throws Shots at the Grammys – Was It Because He Lost?

Drake is throwing shots at the Grammy Awards after he failed to win any awards despite being nominated four times at this year's ceremony.

Drake Slights Grammy Awards

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards is taking place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night (Feb. 4). Despite not being in attendance—Drizzy is currently on his It's All a Blur Tour – Big as the What?—the rapper made sure to make his feelings felt about the event on social media.

"All you incredible artists remember this show isn't the facts it's just the opinion of a group of people who's name are kept a secret (literally you can google in)," he captioned a video on his Instagram Story of himself giving a speech at a previous Grammy Awards. "Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn't dictate s**t in our world."

Read More: Recording Academy Mistakenly Announces Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice as Best Rap Song Grammy Winner Instead of Killer Mike on X Account

Drake Loses Out at 2024 Grammys

Drake's statement comes after he failed to notch a win at the 2024 Grammys, despite being nominated for four awards including Best Rap Album (Her Loss with 21 Savage), Best Rap Song ("Rich Flex" with 21 Savage), Best Rap Performance ("Rich Flex" with 21 Savage) and Best Melodic Rap Performance ("Spin Bout U" with 21 Savage). This was the first year in multiple years that Drake has even submitted music to The Recording Academy for consideration.

Drizzy has had a tense relationship with the Grammys since 2017 when he called them out for what he felt was a misclassification of his music. In 2019, he was cut off while making an acceptance speech, where he discredited the award show. He refused to submit music for consideration until this year.

Read More: Here Are Rappers With the Most Grammy Awards

Check out Drake's post taking shots at the Grammys after he didn't win an award below.

See Drake's Post Slighting the Grammy Awards