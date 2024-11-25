Drake Calls Singer Steve Lacy a ‘Fragile Opp’ Coming Off Kendrick Lamar Beef, Steve Responds

Drake calls out singer Steve Lacy and refers to him as a "fragile opp" in a new livestream. The singer has responded on Instagram.

Drake Disses Steve Lacy

On Sunday (Nov. 24), Drizzy joined the popular Canadian Twitch steamer xQc on livestream. During the sitdown, xQc played Steve Lacy's hit song "Bad Habit," which seemed to get a rise out of The Boy.

"The guy's like a fragile opp," Drake stated in the video below. "It is a good song, though."

When asked by xQc what a fragile opp is, Drake responded, "Chat know what I'm talking about. Fragility."

Drake also appeared to go at Kendrick Lamar during the livestream.

Steve Lacy Responds to Drake Comments

Steve Lacy has since responded to Drake's comments. On Monday (Nov. 25), he shared a post on his Instagram Story of Drake's song "I Get Lonely" with the word "YOOOOOOOO" and crying laughing emojis over a repost of a news article reporting the rapper calling Steve a "fragile opp." Steve shared two more posts on his feed addressing Drizzy's comments. One post shows Steve doing xQc's finger heart sign along with the caption, "WAITTTTTT LMAOOOO WHAT IN THE."

A second post shows a smirking face emoji, which is captioned, "Who tryna be my…fragile opp."

The origin of Drake and Steve's issues is unclear, but it appears Drake took exception to Steve performing at Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert back in June. It wouldn't be the first time Drake dissed someone for showing support for Kendrick at the concert. Earlier this month, Drake made it be known he has beef with NBA player DeMar DeRozan who also showed up to The Pop Out and danced on stage during Kendrick's performances of "Not Like Us."

Check out Drake dissing Steve Lacy and the singer's response below.

Watch Drake Diss Steve Lacy on a Recent Livestream

See Steve Lacy's Response to Being Dissed by Drake