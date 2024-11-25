Drake Seems to Go at Kendrick Lamar by Saying ‘Need Facts to Take Me Out’ on Livestream
Drake appears to go at Kendrick Lamar on a recent livestream by saying "need facts to take me out."
Drake Seems to Speak on Kendrick Lamar Rap Battle
On Sunday (Nov. 24), Drizzy sat down with the popular Twitch steamer xQc. While they were hanging out, Drake introduces himself with an odd disclaimer.
"I'm here, as you can see, fully intact," Drake says in the video below. "Mind, body and soul, in case you were wondering. You need facts to take me out. Fairy tales won't do it."
Fans React to Drake Comments
Fans on social media believe Drake was going at K-Dot with his comments.
"7 seconds into the stream and he disses Kenny," another comment on the topic reads. "Spiraling at its finest."
