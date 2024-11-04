Drake and NBA Player DeMar DeRozan have beef and it played out during a game over the weekend.

Drake and DeMar DeRozan Beef Erupts

On Nov. 2, the Toronto Raptors hosted the Sacramento Kings and Drizzy was sitting courtside to take in all the action. While talking with announcers, Drake took multiple shots at former Raptors player DeMar DeRozan.

"Unfortunately, we are playing this goof tonight but it it what it is," Drake, who was admittedly a little tipsy, told the announcers in the video below. During the game, former Raptor Vince Carter was honored with a banner with his number being hoisted into the rafters. Drake also took a shot at DeMar while referencing the achievement.

"If you ever put a DeRozan banner up, I will go up there and pull it down myself," Drake said.

In the game, video was captured of Drake staring down Derozan. At one point, he appeared to mouth the words, "F**k outta here, p*ssy," in DeRozan's directions.

DeRozan was asked during the post-game press conference about Drake's comments about his potential banner.

"He got a long way to climb to take it down," DeRozan responded. "So, tell him good luck."

Why Do Drake and DeMar Have Beef?

Drake and DeMar DeRozan were friends during DeMar's stint as a player on the Toronto Raptors from 2009-2018. However, Drizzy appears to have been turned off by DeRozan, who is a California native, showing up at Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out: Ken & Friends show back in June and hopping around onstage during a performance of the Drake diss song, "Not Like Us." There are also rumors Drake is no longer friends with LeBron James for showing up to the show as well.

Check out Drake dissing DeMar and the NBA player's response below.

Watch Drake Staring Down DeMar DeRozan

Watch Drake and DeMar DeRozan's Trade Shots