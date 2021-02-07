Drake Stars in State Farm Super Bowl Commercial – Watch

Drake plays second fiddle to no one in the music biz, but the world-famous rapper finds himself in a humbling position in a hilarious State Farm Super Bowl ad.

Airing between the first quarter and second quarter of Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday (Feb. 7), the ad for the insurance giant features the normal cast of characters in their football-themed commercials and some surprises; MVP quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers—from Green Bay Packers—and Patrick Mahomes—from Kansas City Chiefs—and Jake from State Farm, with a twist. The trio sit on a commercial set while the QBs complain about how their stand-ins do not resemble them. Actor Paul Rudd is Mohames' stand-in and Aubrey makes a cameo in the ad as Jake's stand-in.

"That's right, Drake from State Farm," the Toronto rapper says with a smile.

From there, Jake and Drake struggle to try and coordinate saying the State Farm slogan in unison with failed results. Finally, Jake notifies Drake that he isn't supposed to speak, which Drake humbly accepts while awkwardly munching on an apple from craft services.

This isn't the first time Drake has appeared in a coveted Super Bowl ad spot. In 2016, he appeared in a commercial for T-Mobile, which played off his then-recently released "Hotline Bling" video.

Drake is currently prepping his forthcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, after pushing back the release date once again last month. "I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," Drake wrote in a post on his IG Story on Jan. 20. "I'm blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January. I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021."

Drake has not revealed an updated release date for the album.