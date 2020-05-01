Drake, Lil Baby, Mozzy and More: New Projects This Week

The ongoing pandemic hasn't stopped the hip-hop community from giving their fans some good music. Check out some of the newly released heat below.

Drake comes through with a surprise release, dropping off the 14-track project Dark Lane Demo Tapes. The latest release from the 6 God features previously released tracks like "Toosie Slide," "War," "When to Say When" and more, and features guest appearances from Future, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Chris Brown and more. Drizzy recently announced his new album will be coming out this summer.

Lil Baby is back with a deluxe album. Back in February, the Atlanta native dropped his My Turn LP, and now he drops the deluxe edition of the album with six additional tracks. Baby has been gearing up for the release by giving a preview of what can be expected on the effort. He recently delivered a video for "All In" and followed up with a visual for "Emotionally Scarred." The original edition of My Turn debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Next up, Cali's own Mozzy drops his fifth studio album, Beyond Bulletproof. Prior to releasing the album, the rhymer debuted the video for his guitar-driven record, "I Ain't Perfect" featuring Blxst. The 13-track album also features appearances from G Herbo, Eric Bellinger, Shordie Shordie and more. Expect Mozzy to deliver hard-hitting bars, street tales and storytelling odes with this one.

Waka Flocka Flame has also pulled up with some new music. Returning to his mixtape days, the ATL rapper dropped Salute Me or Shoot Me 7. The 11-track project, hosted by DJ Big Tiny and Trap-A-Holics, is feature-free, letting Waka take the spotlight with aggressive rhymes and trap bangers. Waka dropped the sixth installment to his Salute Me or Shoot Me series back in April of 2019.

New music from Drake, Lil Baby, Mozzy, Waka Flocka Flame, Tate Kobang, HDBeenDope and more can be found below.