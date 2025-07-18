Courtroom Showdown – Drake and Kendrick Lamar Could Testify in Explosive UMG ‘Not Like Us’ Lawsuit

UMG wants to subpoena Kendrick Lamar and Drake to potentially testify in Drake's federal defamation lawsuit against the music giant.

Drake and UMG Supply List of Potential Witnesses for Defamation Lawsuit

On Monday (July 14), both sides offered up lists of people whom they would like to be subpoenaed as potential witnesses to testify in the case, where Drizzy is accusing UMG of defaming him by distributing K-Dot's "Not Like Us." According to legal documents obtained by XXL on Friday (July 18), Drake's legal team listed 63 individuals and entities who could have information pertinent to the case.

Who Is on Drake's List of Potential Witnesses?

Drake's massive list of potential witnesses includes Drake himself, UMG CEO Lucian Grange, Interscope marketing president Steve Berman, Republic Records CEO Monte Lipman, pgLang, Roc Nation, Tidal, TikTok, YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify, the NFL and more.

One name list is Kojo Menne Asamoah, who Drake's team claims used "covert tactics to promote the Defamatory Material." Drake's lawyers have been unable to locate Asamoah despite hiring private investigators and trying to serve him at multiple addresses.

Get our free mobile app

Who Is on UMG's List of Potential Witnesses?

UMG has filed a similar list. It contains nine names. Included in the nine are both Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Kendrick Lamar's manager, Anthony Saleh, is also named. Lamar is not listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Why Is Drake Suing UMG?

Filed back in January, Drake's lawsuit accuses UMG of knowingly defaming him by putting out "Not Like Us," which refers to him as a child predator, and promoting the track through illegal means. UMG denied the claims and has been pushing for the judge to discontinue the case. As for now, it moves forward.

XXL has reached out to Drake's team and UMG for comment.