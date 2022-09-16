Drake Posts DMs Roasting YouTuber Anthony Fantano

Drake has had enough of Anthony Fantano's subpar reviews of his albums and is now roasting the popular music critic.

Early Friday morning (Sept. 16), Fantano shared a screenshot of some DMs he received from Drake.

"Drake I love the message. Keep up the good work, buddy," he captioned the post with the words blurred out.

Drake then shared a screenshot of the actual DMs he sent Fantano, where Drizzy tries to clown the famed YouTuber.

"Your existence is a light 1," Drake wrote, referencing Fantano's album review descriptors. "And the 1 is cause you're alive ... and cause you somehow wifed a black girl."

"I'm feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence," Aubrey added.

In a strange twist, it appears Drake also DM'd Fantano a vegan recipe.

Drake roasts YouTube critique Anothony Fantano champagnepapi/Instagram loading...

Since being publicly called out, Fantano has began trending on Twitter. He has reveled in the attention.

"That bitch shared the salty DM to over 100 million people," he added to a picture of a W.

"I made that man leak his own DMs," Fantano wrote in a follow-up tweet, along with over a dozen crying laughing emojis.

Fantano also had fun with the viral moment on Instagram. Sharing a photo of Drake's reaction, he wrote as a response. "I literally just tell people my opinions on music."

Anthony "The Internet's Busiest Music Nerd" Fantano is one of the most popular music critics on YouTube, with 2.6 million subscribers on his TheNeedleDrop YouTube channel. His reviews of Drake's last three albums Honestly, Nevermind, Certified Lover Boy and Scorpion have all yielded lackluster results, with none of the LPs surpassing a "light 4" in Fantano's opinion. It looks like Drake disagrees.