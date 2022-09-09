Drake Makes New Balance Joke During Nike Headquarters Speech and It Doesn’t Land Well

Drake is a lot of things, but stand-up comedian isn't one of them. The Boy recently learned that all of his jokes don't land during a recent speech at Nike headquarters.

On Thursday (Sept. 8), Drake was a speaker at the Nike Maxim Awards, which was held at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Ore. Drizzy gave a monologue that included him making a number of jokes. One about Nike's age did not hit as well as he likely hoped it would.

"Nike is 50. Nike is so old it's wearing New Balance," Drake told the crowd, whom gave minimal response. "I'ma take a drink real quick," he added as the failed attempt at making a funny soaked in.

"Nike turning 50 means LeBron is gonna try to come and get you to play for the Lakers this year," he added. "This is the year where you're going to walk in a restaurant and see Nike having red wine with Jared Dudley and Carmelo Anthony."

While those jokes didn't move the needle, Drake did land some punchlines including him taking a swipe at Adidas and Kanye West.

"When you put things into perspective. Adidas has Kanye, I think," Drake quipped, which drew laughter from the crowd. "Nike, we have LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis [Antetokounmpo], Michael Jordan. The greatest creative mind of all-time, Virgil Abloh, rest in peace. We have Cristiano Ronaldo. We have Serena Williams. We have Tiger [Woods]. And I'm pretty sure Reebok has Tyga, so we're good."

Looks like Drake also got the Nike logo braided into his hair for the occasion.

Drake has been an ambassador for The Check for years now. In 2020, he joined forces with the shoe giant for his own label, which includes streetwear and sneakers, called Nocta.

See Drake's Entire Maxim Nike Awards Monologue Below