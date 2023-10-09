Drake’s Dad Goes on Fiery Tirade Against Old Haters Following Drake and Joe Budden Beef

Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, recently went on a fiery tirade on Instagram that appears to be a response to Joe Budden's recent critiques of The Boy.

Drake's Dad Goes Off

On Monday (Oct. 9), Drake shared a new post on Instagram, which includes a series of photos from his It's All a Blur Tour. He captioned the post with the seemingly subliminal shot a Joe Budden: "I thank god for this life and not having to come to rushed conclusions on Best Buy podcast mics."

Under the post, Drake's father chimed in in defense of his son against old haters.

"It’s a f**king shame that a young artist can’t do his own thing and enjoy his glory without an old hater mother**ker trying to bust his bubble because he has nothing going on," Papa Champaign Papi began in the lengthy comment.

He continued, "And to mention or put a limit on what age anyone should be dealing with which is none of his goddamn business as long as they’re of legal age, I am sick of these old f**king haters f**king with my son, if you don’t like what he does keep it moving mother**ker, he’s not bothering you."

Drake and Joe Budden's Beef Renewed

Drake and Joe Budden renewed their beef over the weekend after Drizzy became angered that Joe Budden said he was rapping for kids on For All the Dogs and commented on Drake's choice in younger women. Drake clapped back at Joe Budden in a lengthy Instagram comment. Birdman has even chimed in. Joe has since addressed the beef in a hilarious Instagram post.

See Drake's dad's comments addressing old haters below.

Read Dennis Graham's Fiery Comment