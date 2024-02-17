Drake Promises to Give Cancer Survivor $50,000 at His It’s All a Blur Tour – Big as the What?

Drake promised a fan who survived cancer $50,000 during his Pittsburgh, Pa. stop of his It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What?

On Friday (Feb. 16), Drake brought his It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What? through Pittsburgh, Pa., and delivered a great show. During his concert performance, Drizzy gave a monetary gift to a fan for her encouraging words about his music.

On Saturday (Feb. 17), a video emerged on YouTube of the 6 God pausing his performance to deliver an inspiring message to the audience. The Toronto rap superstar then spotted a fan holding up a sign that read, "Ur music carried me through cancer."

Touched by the message, Drake promised the cancer survivor that he would give her $50,000.

"You go somewhere. You can go see another Drake show if you want," he said in the clip, which can be viewed below.

"And I appreciate that. I appreciate the sentiment. It's love," he added.

This isn't the first time Drake has given fans money or gifts during his shows. During the course of his It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage in 2023, the altruistic rhymer gifted a fan a $30,000 Birkin bag and $50,000 to a man who dumped his girlfriend (see below).

Drake Slimes a Fan on His Tour

Monetary gifts aside, there has been a lot of hijinks on Drake's tour. In a video below, a fan is sitting in a chair onstage when Drake pushes a button that releases a bucket of slime which pours directly onto the fan's head.

"Rich, I'm sorry my brother, I'll love ya. I'll get back at you at another time. I'm sorry brother," he says before the fan gets covered in gooey green slime.

See Drake promise a cancer-surviving fan $50,000 during his concert performance below.

Watch Drake Pour a Huge Bucket of Slime on a Fan