Drake Sends ‘Back in a Flash’ Message to Fans

Drake lets fans know he will be "back in a flash" via a new post on Instagram.

Drake Shares Message With Fans

On Sunday (Jan. 26), Aubrey updated fans on IG with a new message. The post, which can be seen below, shows a photo of Toronto's CN Tower, which was featured on Drake's Views album cover. Drake wrote over the photo: "Letter to all the ’6ers. Winter months are the toughest. Sh*t can be depressing so take care of yourselves and try to show love to each other. Be back in a flash. $$$OON."

Drake Teases New Music

Drake's post could either mean he is flying south for the winter to avoid the treacherous T-Dot weather or taking a brief music hiatus. The 6 God has been teasing new music recently. Last year, he announced a new album with PartyNextDoor that he hinted would drop before 2025. In December, he teased that he was working on new music and has continued to share social media posts from the studio.

Drake has also been making headlines for his legal action and lawsuit against Universal Music Group, which accuses the record company of defamation in connection to the release of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." Drake is accusing the company of using payola and bots to artificially promote the hit song, which calls the Canadian rapper a child predator. Drake will have an uphill battle proving the lawsuit in court, according to legal experts.

Drake has yet to publically address the lawsuit.

Check out Drake's post to fans below.

See Drake's Announcement

Drake champaignpapi/Instagram loading...