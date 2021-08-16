Dr. Dre Hands Out a Random ‘L’ for First Tweet in Nearly Two Years

UPDATE (AUG. 17):

VV Brown has shared her excitement in receiving a response from Dr. Dre regarding the interview she did in Metro.

Thanks for the mention @drdre xx I am a huge fan ❤️❤️," she tweeted on Aug. 17.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Dr. Dre doesn't appear to have been active on his Twitter page for almost two years. However, that changed this week.

Early Monday morning (Aug. 16), Dre tweeted a random "L" to U.K. media outlet Metro in response to an article about British R&B singer VV Brown, who spoke in an interview about her horrific first-time home-buying experience.

"L," Dr. Dre wrote in a tweet to Twitter user @bowyoade, who posted the tweet, "@VVbrown great to see @VVbrown in today's @MetroUK," along with a photo of the article. You can see it at the bottom of this post.

The connection between Dre and VV Brown is uncertain. However, on Dre's Twitter account, it reads, "This is Dr. Dre’s official Twitter page. Dr. Dre does not tweet," so chances are it could've been a person responsible for handling his social media that accidentally made the post.

And due to the random nature of Dr. Dre's tweet, it's unclear if his tweet was even intentional. Before posting the letter "L" today, Dre's last tweet was on Nov. 18, 2019, and it featured an image of himself and Kanye West in the studio—tangible proof that the two artists have been cooking something up.

In 2020, Snoop Dogg let the cat out of the bag by releasing video footage of a Dre and Yeezy studio session via social media. While what they were working on remains unconfirmed and somewhat of a mystery to those who weren't in the studio that day, speculation was circulating the ’Net at the time that the two rapper-producers were laying tracks for the sequel to ’Ye's Jesus Is King.

In the short clip, Kanye and Dre are seen discussing something while sitting behind the boards at the studio. And at one point, Snoop whispered, "Kanye West got some hot music. Shhhhh. Kanye West got some hot shit. Only I can get exclusive footage. Shut up. Kanye West got some hot shit. It's finna come out. Dr. Dre touched it."

Looks like only time will tell if Dre posted that "L" tweet on purpose or what Kanye and the Californian beatsmith were actually working on last year and in 2019.

See the tweet Dr. Dre gave an "L" to below.