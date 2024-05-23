Diddy is being sued yet again by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her multiple times.

Diddy Faces Another Lawsuit From Woman Who Accuses Him of Rape

On Thursday (May 23), TMZ reported attorney Tyrone Blackburn filed a lawsuit on behalf of a woman named April Lampros. The suit accuses Diddy of multiple sexual assaults. Lampros claimed she met Diddy at a SoHo bar in New York City while she was still a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology back in 1995. Lampros said he brought her back to his room at the Millenium Hotel and that she started to feel like "the walls were closing in on her" as Diddy allegedly forced himself on her. She claimed she was still conscious when he began raping her, and that she woke up the next morning "nude, sore and confused."

She then claimed Diddy reached out again months later and said he had access to music industry events. Lampros' attorney described her as a "hopeful yet naive college student" that believed "the first rape was a possible mulligan." She decided to give him a second chance. Diddy offered to take her to dinner, but Lampros claimed on their way there he forced her to perform oral sex on him in a parking garage. She adds a garage attendant saw them but that Diddy was unfazed.

April Lampros Continues to Run Into Diddy

The docs went on to say that Lampros continuously rejected Diddy's advances after the parking garage incident. She claimed he began to develop a "mobster persona," calling April Lampros non-stop and threatening to blacklist her in the industry. He then allegedly "ordered" her to his apartment, and Lampros obliged. Once there she was introduced Kim Porter, and Diddy allegedly forced Lampros to take ecstasy before demanding her to have sex with Kim while he watched and masturbated. Diddy then allegedly raped her again.

April Lampros finally broke things off in 1998 before having a chance run-in with Kim Porter at a restaurant she worked at. The suit claims Kim told the restaurant owner that Lampros had tried to poison her and demanded he fire her or face Diddy's wrath. Lampros claims she was fired shortly after.

Lampros then allegedly ran into Diddy and Jennifer Lopez at the Rockefeller Center at either the end of 2000 or early 2001. She claims Diddy came back to her apartment where he "violently grabbed her and forced himself on her." She was able to fight him off and escape.

Lampros then said in the suit that in 2023 her boyfriend told her that someone had seen a video online of her having sex with Diddy. Lampros claims Diddy recorded a sexual encounter without her knowledge and is suing him for sexual assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She lists Bad Boy Records, Arista and Sony Music Entertainment as defendants, claiming they enabled his predatory behavior.

Lampros' attorney is the same attorney representing Rodney Jones and Liza Gardner in their suits against Puff. He also represents Grace O'Marcaigh in her lawsuit against Christian Combs for sexual assault. Additionally, a woman named Crystal McKinney sued Diddy on Tuesday (May 21) for sexual assault.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's rep, his attorney and Tyrone Blackburn for comment.

Read More: Cassie Breaks Silence on Diddy Assaults