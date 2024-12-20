Diddy Appears Noticeably Thinner During Recent Court Hearing – Report

Diddy has reportedly lost a considerable amount of weight since being arrested for sex crime charges.

Diddy Looks "Astonishingly Thinner"

On Wednesday (Dec. 18), Diddy appeared in federal court in New York for another discovery hearing in connection to his sex trafficking case. Law&Crime Network was on hand for the hearing, with reporter Elizabeth Millner noting that there is a marked difference in Diddy's appearance since he was taken into custody in mid-September.

"From that video that was obtained by DailyMail back in September of Diddy playing hacky sack in Central Park ’til now, he appeared astonishingly thinner, which you can expect to be inside a federal detention center for a couple months now," Millner reports in the video below. "A lot different from the luxury lifestyle he was living before. But he appeared very noticeably thinner."

"Maybe being locked up in detention is starting to wear on him," she continued. "He appeared grayer a little bit, too."

L&CN reports Diddy's sons Justin and Christian were the only family members present during this hearing.

Cameras are now allowed in the courtroom. However, Diddy was seen in court for the first time in a leaked video earlier this month, which showed him entering a not-guilty plea during his arraignment on Sept. 17.

Diddy Trial Draws Closer

Diddy is now less than five months out from the start of his criminal trial, which is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025. The embattled media mogul has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has been denied pretrial release on multiple occasions. At his most recent detention hearing on Nov. 27, United States District Judge Arun Subramanian shot down the Bad Boy Entertainment founder's bail request, citing concerns for community safety if Puff is freed before his trial.

Check out the latest update on Diddy below.

Watch Law&Crime Network's Update on Diddy's Legal Drama