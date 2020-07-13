Here’s the Ultimate Hip-Hop Cookout Playlist for Grilling and Chilling…in Small Groups…Right Now

A summer during a coronavirus pandemic means that most people will probably have small cookouts in the safety of their backyards at home this year. No huge block parties or BBQ ragers going down anytime soon until more states open all the way back up. In the meantime, if there's anything that brings people together, it's good food and good music. But a cookout is not a cookout without a fire hip-hop playlist. While the burgers and glizzies (hot dogs have a new name these days) are cooking on the grill, entertain your small group of masked-up friends with this go-to selection of tracks (both old and new) perfect to bring on good vibes and lit energy.

First, a cookout playlist isn't official without the staple classic warm weather track of DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince’s “Summertime." So, make sure it's in rotation. If your crew is celebrating money in their pocket and plenty of ladies around (while social distancing, of course), set the mood with Lil Mosey's summery hit "Blueberry Faygo."

Then there's the late Pop Smoke’s new banger “Got It on Me” to get event rocking. Any song flipping 50 Cent's "Many Men" is a winner. Add DaBaby’s “Rockstar (Remix)," and you'lll have your limited amount of partygoers raising their fists while moving their feet. Other summertime-centric jams like Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s “Savage (Remix)," Missy Elliott’s “Cool Off” and Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up” will likely spark a twerking frenzy.

Great cookout playlists should also feature several some dance-inspired rap songs. V.I.C.’s classic dance anthem "Wobble," Drake’s "Toosie Slide" and the Trillville “Some Cut” will have guests showing off their creative two-steps.

Then there are tracks that you know will keep the party moving and grooving. Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," The Notorious B.I.G.'s "One More Chance," City Girls' "Act Up," Future's "March Madness" and French Montana's "Unforgettable," to name a few.

As the cookout winds down, wrap things up on a smooth note. Legendary rapper and producer Lord Finesse's remix of Marvin Gaye’s "I Want You" has an infectious bop that will have your guests leaving the cookout feeling good.

Remember, bumping a fire playlist is crucial for a successful cookout, even in the time of COVD-19. Here's the Ultimate Hip-Hop Cookout Playlist for Grilling and Chilling…in Small Groups...Right Now.