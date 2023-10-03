Chrisean Rock Says Blueface Needs to Be Beat Up or Put in Jail, He Responds

Chrisean Rock is at her wit's end with Blueface following the turmoil of the last few weeks. Now, she is saying he needs to be beaten up or put in jail for his actions.

Chrisean Calls Out Blueface Again

On Monday (Oct. 2), Chrisean Rock went on a rant about Blueface on X, formerly known as Twitter, in the wake of Lil Baby clearing the air about his February encounter with Chrisean.

"See he finally said it …FACTS TOLD YALLL I BEEN ATTACHED TO HIS NAME BECAUSE MY BABY DADDY INSECURE ASF TOLD YALL .. someone tell blue he can stop trolling me," Chrisean posted in the tweets below. "I’m done trolling I just needed lil baby to clear the air cuz my BABY DADDY GAVE ME HELL over a n***a n won’t be believe me about anything . He was to quiet after he said 'real s**t!' After blue posted he was done being mean to me."

Chrisean Rock continued to go in, addressing Blueface posting a photo of their son's genitals on Twitter last month.

"Like come on bro wen my innocent baby was posted by his father his whole private area was on twitter!" Chrisean continued. "BUT GUESSS WHO name WAS IN THE f**king CAPTION 'lil baby' I just needed bro to clear the f**king air befor something else happenslike I’m starting to feel like nobody hear."

She added: "Blue u post my son d**k on behalf of lil baby n**a I’m f**king disgusted asf. Some body needs beat ya body or u needs go tf to jail bro."

Chrisean Rock's entire rant can be seen below.

Blueface Responds to Chrisean Rock Rant

Following Chrisean's Twitter therapy session, Blueface offered a brief response.

"Don’t nobody want yo snaggle tooth a** on sY iam not yo baby daddy stop talking about me," he posted.

Blueface and Chrisean's Issues

Blueface and Chrisean's volatile relationship reached a fever pitch last month when a photo showing their newborn son's genitals showed up on Blueface's Twitter. He claimed he was hacked. After Chrisean Rock said she planned on pressing charges for the incident, Blueface later claimed he is not the boy's dad.

Blueface has also egged on beef with Lil Baby, who he asserts tried to holla at Chrisean Rock back in February. Blueface dissed Lil Baby on the song "Baby Momma Drama" last month. Chrisean Rock name-dropped Lil Baby to spite Blueface in a tweet on Monday, prompting the rapper to set the record straight.

