Chrisean Rock Claims She’s Pressing Charges on Blueface for Posting Photo of Their Son’s Genitals

Chrisean Rock claims she is going to get the law involved in response to Blueface sharing a photo of their newborn son's genitals on social media.

Chrisean Rock Claims She Pressing Charges Against Blueface

Things are really heating up between Blueface and Chrisean Rock in the wake of a photo of their newborn son's genitals being posted on Blueface's account on X, formerly known as Twitter. On Tuesday (Sept. 26), Chrisean revealed she has plans to press charges.

"Y'all right. This is what I get," Chrisean said on Instagram Live in the video below. "Because I gave a n***a the benefit of the doubt to be a dad, to also just expose his son for pleasure. What do you think people gon' do with that picture?...It's our son, but you treating it like it's my son. If it was your son, I wouldn't think you would post your son penis like that. Then you think it ain't gon' get serious. Bro, you're going to go to jail."

She continued: "And I'm pressing charges. Yea, I'm doing all that, bro. I don't need no money, no child support, but I'm pressing charges. You wanna play this police game, OK."

The Latest Blueface and Chrisean Rock Saga

The center of Blueface and Chrisean Rock's latest toxic spill involves the aforementioned photo, which was shared on Blueface's X account on Sunday (Sept. 24) along with the caption: "This what my son d**k look like and she worried about me and lil baby c*ck like bih get our son c*ck right then do what you want."

Blueface claimed his phone was hacked a day after receiving backlash online. Chrisean later blasted Blueface over the incident in a tearful Instagram post and later shared video of herself recording an upcoming diss record where she addresses the incident. Blueface has since claimed he is not the father of Chrisean Rock's baby, despite previously taking a paternity test that proved otherwise before the baby was born earlier this month.

Blueface's Legal Issues

Blueface already has multiple legal issues on his plate. Back in June, Blueface was charged with robbery in connection to an incident at a resort in Las Vegas. In July, he pleaded guilty to a shooting outside a Las Vegas club. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 2.

See video of Chrisean Rock claiming she is pressing charges against Blueface below.

Watch Chrisean Rock Going Off on Blueface