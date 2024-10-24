Cardi B Experiences Medical Emergency and Has to Be Hospitalized
Cardi B was recently hospitalized due to a medical emergency and will miss her upcoming performance at the ONE MusicFest.
Cardi B Reveals She's in Hospital
On Wednesday (Oct. 23), Cardi B shared a statement on social media revealing her current health status to fans.
"I'm so sad to share this news, but I've been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won't be able to perform at ONE MusicFest," the statement reads below. "It breaks my heart that I won't get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang - thank you for understanding and I'll be back better and stronger soon. Don't worry. Love y'all."
Cardi B Calls Out Pranksters
While in the hospital, Cardi also went off in a video claiming pranksters had called Child Protective Services to her house.
"I swear to God, I'ma teach muthaf**kas a lesson," Cardi warned in the video below. "First, y'all was sending pizzas to my house. Now y'all sending Child Protective Services. I'm going to call [my attorney] Drew Findling in the morning. I'm going to call a private investigator...to work on who is it. Because if Child Protective Services don't give me this person, I'm going to find out myself."
"You know what I'm gonna do?" she continued. "I'm not even pressing charges on you. If you a boy, my baby father is going to beat you the f**k up. If you a woman, me and [my sister] Hennessy are going to beat you the f**k up."
Check out Cardi B's statement and message below.