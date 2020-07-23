Cam’ron Accused of Transphobia After Posting Insensitive Joke About Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez

Cam'ron is facing major heat for a joke he shared via Instagram about the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion prior to Tory Lanez's recent gun arrest.

On Wednesday (July 22), the Dipset rapper uploaded an IG post with a photo that read, "Tory Lanez saw that dick and started shootn..IDC what no one say." He captioned the photo, "Ayoooo... Da net wins again ‍♂️." Cam'ron is referring to the shooting from last week, in which Megan sustained gunshot wounds and shortly after, Tory was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in the SUV that they were riding in.

Following the recent post, Cam has been accused by many people on Twitter of transphobia (a dislike of or prejudice against transsexual or transgender people) after suggesting Megan has male genitalia and is transgender.

"Cam’ron’s usage of misogynoir + transphobia against Megan thee Stallion just because.... man," one person tweeted. "When are we going to have the necessary conversation about men in hip-hop?."

Another wrote, "Even deeper than @Mr_Camron suggesting that Megan is trans as an insult is the implication that a man should shoot her if she was."

A third person said, "So Camron at his big age is calling Megan a trans woman? See why men suck?."

The Suga rapper confirmed on July 15 in a statement via social media that she was shot last weekend. "The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight," Meg began in her Instagram post. "On Sunday Morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible."

Megan denounced prior reports that the foot injury she suffered during the incident was due to a piece of broken glass on the floor of the SUV.

After she released the statement, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that they will now be conducting an assault with a deadly weapon investigation. Megan is listed as a victim in the investigation. Tory hasn't been named a suspect. The LAPD also says that additional information will only be released once an arrest is made. At that point, the suspect's name will be released.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Cam'ron for a comment.

See more reactions to Cam'ron's IG post below.