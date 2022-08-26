Boosie BadAzz Gets Pulled Over by Police, Starts Performing ‘Set It Off’ and ‘Fuck The Police’ – Watch

Boosie BadAzz is so fed up with his local police department in Georgia that he performed his songs, "Set It Off" and "Fuck the Police" in front of officers while being pulled over.

On Friday (Aug. 26), Boosie BadAzz hit up his infamous Instagram page with a video he recorded during a recent traffic stop. In the clip below, Boosie shows himself seemingly taunting members of the Fairburn Police Department as they had him pulled over on the side of the road.

"They got me pulled over again so I'm finna perform a concert in front of the police," began the Louisiana rapper. "They got me pulled over again."

From there, Boosie immediately bursts into song, performing the hook from "Set It Off, one of the most popular songs from his 2006 album, Bad Azz, with the members of his entourage chiming in with backup vocals.

"You wanna talk shit/You wanna run ya mouth," raps Boosie BadAzz. "You want some gangsta's front yo motherfuckin’ house/We'll set this bitch off/Yeah set this bitch off."

Switching gears much as he would if he were performing on stage in front of his most loyal fans, Boosie then jumped right into his 2007 track, "Fuck the Police."

"Cities, fuck ’em, narcotics, fuck ’em/Feds, fuck ’em, DAs, fuck ’em," he continued after explaining to viewers that he was simply performing for fans along the highway. "We don't need you bitches on our street, say with me/Fuck the police, fuck the police/Without that badge you a bitch and half nigga/Fuck the police, fuck the police."

In a final act of defiance filmed by Boosie himself, he directed his attention toward one of the officers, asking directly if he'll be taken into custody before offering the cop a job.

"Are we going to jail or not?" asked the frustrated "Wipe Me Down" spitter. "That's the question. I don't know. The money ready. This is pocket change. This is fuckin’ pocket change. If we going to jail, the money is ready. That's what we need to know. This is pocket change. Thirty-thousand is what I keep in my pocket to spend a day. What you make a year? Forty? Thirty-eight, right? If you ever get tired of working for them, come work for me. I'll pay you double. If you ever get tired of this shit, ’cause you don't talk much, I like you. So if you ever get tired of this shit, I will pay you double and get your dick sucked any time you want. Anytime by black women."

XXL reached out to the Fairburn Police Department regarding the incident and received the following statement:

"He [Boosie BadAzz] was stopped for speeding, 73 in a 55, around 11:00 AM this morning. Before pulling over, something was thrown out of the car he was driving. The item was not located or identified. The vehicle smelled of marijuana and was searched. A small amount was located, but no charges were issued for the marijuana. He was issued two citations for speeding and littering and was then released."

XXL has also reached out to Boosie regarding the matter.

This is far from the first time Boosie BadAzz has had a run-in with the police in his current hometown of Fairburn, Ga. Just last month, the "Mop Wit It" rhymer threatened to spit on a group of police officers who stopped him for driving with a concealed license plate and dark window tints.

Watch Boosie BadAzz Perform "Set It Off" and "Fuck the Police" While Being Pulled Over by Police Below.