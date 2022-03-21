Boosie BadAzz Goes Off on Transgender Swimmer Lia Thomas – ‘Get Your Ass Out the Pool’

Boosie BadAzz has offered his thoughts on transgender individuals participating in certain sports. The rapper says he doesn't feel it's fair to those who are cisgender—or identify as the gender in which they were born—and play the same sports.

During an interview with DJ Vlad from March 17, Boosie weighed in on University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, whose ranking jumped from No. 462 as a male to No. 1 as a female. According to the New York Post last month, Thomas competed on the university's men's team for three years prior to undergoing two years of hormonal replacement therapy as part of her transition to become a woman.

Boosie, who has spoken out on Thomas in the past, doubled down on his stance that her being a transgender woman competing against biological women is unjust.

"Cheater," the Baton Rouge, La. rapper began. "Four-sixty-two and he's No. 1 in the women, cheater. That's the only thing you can think of. Cheater. That's saying, a guy who makes an F yearly ’round, passes the ACT with an A. No, you cheated. That's how I feel about that situation."

He continued, "Let them women have their glory, man. We let that shit go down and [in] five, 10 years, they gon' have kids raising their children to be big, strong muthafuckas, then turn into women and take over the spot and get million-dollar contracts. Watch. ’Cause muthafuckas think money. Go get a muthafucka 7-foot-5 and turn him into a woman. And put him on a muthafuckin' NCAA team. And have him dunking like Shaq. Fuck y'all mean. It's this world. I ain't happy with it, I'm just in it. I ain't happy with it at all."

Back in February, Boosie BadAzz, who recently made headlines for examining a woman's genitals with a magnifying glass during a show, commented on a tweet about Lia Thomas competing in college-level swimming matches, writing, "Cheater!! he needs to [leave] lol."

Aside from Boosie opining on the controversy, others have also expressed that Thomas shouldn't be allowed to compete on the women's team. Sixteen members of the University of Pennsylvania swim team have spoken against Thomas competing, saying she has an unfair advantage against her counterparts from a biological standpoint.

According to The Washington Post, the team penned a letter, which read, "We fully support Lia Thomas in her decision to affirm her gender identity and to transition from a man to a woman. Lia has every right to live her life authentically. However, we also recognize that when it comes to sports competition, that the biology of sex is a separate issue from someone’s gender identity. Biologically, Lia holds an unfair advantage over competition in the women’s category, as evidenced by her rankings that have bounced from #462 as a male to #1 as a female."

The NCAA Board of Governors voted that a sport-by-sport approach will be used for transgender athletes, the Post reports. As far as USA Swimming, swimming's national governing body, a three-person panel of medical experts will conclude if a swimmer has a competitive advantage because of her prior physical development as a man. The testosterone levels in the swimmer's blood must also not pass a certain threshold.

Check out Boosie BadAzz sharing his thoughts on Lia Thomas swimming on a women's college team below.