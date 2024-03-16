Boosie BadAzz Challenges Kanye West’s Claim of Inventing Every Style of Music

Boosie BadAzz has knocked down Kanye West's bold claim that he invented every style of music. According to Boosie, Ye's music doesn't exist in his world.

Boosie BadAzz Disputes Kanye West's Claim of Inventing All Music Styles

On Friday (March 15), Boosie BadAzz jumped on his Instagram account and shut down Kanye West's claim that he has invented every style of music in the past 20 years. The Chicago rapper-producer made that statement during his interview with Real 92.3 radio personality Big Boy.

"I done invented every style of music of the past 20 years. I created Weeknd genre, [Travis Scott], Drake. I'ma go ahead and say it, with all love, Future and [Young] Thug also because the auto-tune album, 808s [and Heartbreak]," Ye boasted.

In his IG post, Boosie vehemently disagreed with Kanye.

"NOT ALL GENRES NOT EVERY STYLE [red stop sign emoji] NOT BOOSIE MUSIC [two exclamation point emojis and smirking face emoji]," Boosie wrote in his post, which can be viewed below.

"YOU CANT RELATE TO NOTHING I RAP ABOUT [OR] YOUR MUSIC [two exclamation points emojis] NOBODY LISTENS TO KANYE N THE PROJECTS [OR] THE TRENCHES[.]" he added.

"IM,A GON HEAD N SAY IT 'MY PEOPLE DO NOT RELATE TO YOU,'" he concluded.

We don't think Boosie BadAzz was being mean-spirited with his post, he was just want to set the record straight.

Kanye West Tried to Get a Threesome with Nicki Minaj and Amber Rose

Elsewhere in the BigBoy interview, Kanye revealed that he was trying to have a threesome with Nicki Minaj and Amber Rose, whom Kanye was dating at the time.

In the video interview below, Kanye recalled his time in the studio with Nicki Minaj recording his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Apparently, Ye asked Safaree, who was in the studio with him, how he could arrange a three-way sexual tryst with Amber Rose and Nicki. However, Kanye was unaware that Safaree was actually secretly dating Nicki at the time.

"She was a bad b***h, I'm like, "Yo, Safaree, you think Nicki let me and Amber hit like what she said," Kanye said. "This her man," he added. "Like, you gotta make these raps true."

Kanye was referring to Nicki's standout verse on "Monster" where she rapped, "Besides, Ye, they can't stand besides me I think me, you and Amber should ménage Friday."

Upon hearing Nicki spitting those lyrics in the studio, Kanye thought he could press his luck and make it happen in real life with Amber and Nicki.

