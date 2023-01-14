Boldy James Hospitalized After Two-Car Accident in Detroit

Boldy James is currently hospitalized after being involved in a car accident in his hometown of Detroit this week.

According to a statement from Boldy James' rep, the 40-year-old rapper was involved in a two-car accident on Monday (Jan. 9). Boldy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery to repair a broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries. He's currently in stable condition.

"On Monday, January 9th, Boldy James was involved in a serious two-car accident in the Detroit metropolitan area. I can confirm that Boldy arrived at the hospital in critical condition, suffering from broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries. After undergoing extensive surgery on his neck, Boldy has been removed from the intensive care unit and is now in stable condition," the rep said in a statement.

"Boldy and his family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses that are taking care of him, and also to the communities’ emergency medical personnel and first responders," the rep concluded.

On Saturday (Jan. 14), Westiside Gunn issued a statement via his Twitter account regarding his friend and fellow Griselda Records artist.

"I was waiting until the official statement to be released please keep my brother in y’all prayers [palms up together emoji]," he tweeted. "He's a strong soul and fighter he's still talking bout GXFR x 227 forever!!! Just hearing them words broke me down but GOD IS THE GREATEST and BO gonna be better than ever."

Before his accident, Boldy James was gearing up to release a bountiful of new projects in 2023. Among them is an EP titled ADU, produced entirely by Real Bad Man. The EP was scheduled for release on Friday (Jan. 16), but obviously that will be postponed.

On Saturday, Real Bad Man posted a message on his Instagram Story regarding Boldy's accident and recovery.

"Been in touch with BOLDY and family all week," he wrote. "It's been hard not to post anything."

"He'll be back at it in no time," he continued. "We all know from Boldy's musical output, that guy can't be stopped..."

"Nothing but positive vibrations," RBM concluded.

Producer Real Bad Man issues statement regarding Boldy James' hospitalization and recovery. realbadman/Instagram loading...

Additionally, Boldy was supposed to release this year an album titled Drug Dilla that will include production from the late and great J Dilla.

Last year, Boldy James released four studio albums: Killing Nothing with Real Bad Man, Fair Exchange No Robbery with Nicholas Craven, Mr. Ten08 with Futurewave and Be That As It May with Cuns.

XXL wants to wish Boldy James a speedy recovery.

