Dreezy, Boldy James and Real Bad Man, Lil Gnar and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

As another week comes to a close, new music releases are rolling in. This time, a Chicago spitter drops an LP in collaboration with one of the hottest producers in the game, a Detroit MC and a Cali producer team up for their second joint effort and an Atlanta rapper drops an album packed with guest appearances and more.

After announcing that she was cooking up some new heat via Twitter back in March, Dreezy drops her third album, HitGirl, and she doesn't do it alone. In fact, she enlisted the services of Hit-Boy, arguably the most sought-after producer in the rap game, to provide beats for the entire release. The 10-track album is led by two previously released singles, "They Not Ready" and "Balance My Lows," which features a guest appearance from 2021 XXL Freshman Coi Leray. The visual for "They Not Ready" was released at the tail-end of March and finds Hit-Boy in what appears to be a science lab bringing new life to the Chicago rhymer. Dreezy's HitGirl also features Future, Jeremih and Ink.

On the heels of Real Bad Boldy, their first project together back in 2020, Boldy James and producer Real Bad Man join forces once again for the release of their new collaborative album, Killing Nothing. While the album does include a few tracks that were originally meant to appear on the duo's first project, Killing Nothing boasts a much different sound compared to its predecessor.

The 13-track LP finds the duo teaming up with Stove God Cooks, Rome Streetz, Crimeapple and Knowledge The Pirate. However, Real Bad Man says that Killing Nothing contains fewer features this time around by design. In an Instagram post promoting the album, Real Bad Man explained that he and Boldy James wanted to make sure the Detroit MC's bars were able to shine front and center. Killing Nothing is led by "All the Way Out" and "Open Door" featuring Stove God Cooks and Rome Streetz.

Atlanta rapper Lil Gnar is back with Die Bout It, a new LP that includes bars from many notable artists. After promoting the album to his more than 952,000 Instagram followers over the past month, the Atlanta-bred rapper hit up IG again on Wednesday (May 18) to unveil Die Bout It's 18-song tracklist. With the LP being led by two singles, "No Switches," featuring Tory Lanez and "My Bruddas" featuring Yung Bans, other guest appearances include Trippie Redd, Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef, Ski Mask The Slump God, Yak Gotti and the late Lil Keed.

Check out all the new projects this week below, including other new releases from Buckshot, Marlon Craft, Payroll Giovanni, Stunna 4 Vegas and more.