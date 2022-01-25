These Are the Best Endings to Hip-Hop Songs Over the Last Five Years

Creating a good song is difficult. It's a feat that can sometimes be taken for granted because there are so many of them. From writing impactful lyrics to laying down the vocals to execution, a lot goes into any one track, and this is especially true for rap. In the genre, not only is the quality of the song important, but there's a special emphasis on how the track wraps up. May times, the conclusion to the storytelling is what sticks. Today, XXL sheds light on some of the best hip-hop song endings, particularly on tracks that tell a story, of the last five years.

There are a lot of songs that land at a point of triumph, where the rapper has risen against all odds and found their version of success. J. Cole's "Amari," released last year as a single off his The Off-Season album, juxtaposes his exposure to crime and poverty as a youth with his success as a rich, famous rapper now. He illustrates said success by reminiscing over sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden, watching his friend, NBA player Dennis Smith Jr. A far cry from struggling back home in Fayetteville, N.C. Cole has made it now, and doesn't have the same worries that he once did.

Hip-hop also has room for tracks that don't always have a happy ending, with the finish being a little bit more about the journey. Aminé's "Between The Lines," a cut off his 2021 EP, TwoPointFive, centers on the artist trying to get out of a casual sexual relationship and plays with the girl's emotions along the way. By the conclusion of the song, Aminé reveals that he's discovered his real issue is a fear of commitment, which is bigger than the relationship at hand. This kind of honesty from a man in hip-hop is interesting and shows off his emotional depth.

Then there's King Von's "Took Her to the O," Young Thug's " Droppin Jewels" and Key Glock's "1 of 1," all with a memorable finish.

Check the list below for more of the best endings to your favorite songs.