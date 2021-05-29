Doin’ Lines With Amine – Best Advice, Biggest Regret, Dream Job If He Wasn’t a Rapper and More

Doin' Lines

Aminé fills in the blanks.

Interviews: Zoe Johnson

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.

1. I want to work with Daft Punk before I die.

2. Most people can’t tell, but I am a huge fan of pasta.

3. In 20 years, I’ll be remembered for being a good person.

4. The best advice I ever got was to not worry about others and focus on your own goals.

5. My biggest regret is quarantine took away one year of my 20s.

6. My first childhood crush was this girl named Essie.

7. Aminé wouldn’t be Aminé without the color yellow.

8. Working out early in the morning is the best way to start my day.

9. I can’t live without music.

10. Working with Young Thug was a dream come true.

11. The first time you hear my music, you should listen to “Dr. Whoever.”

12. Larry June’s “Smoothies in 1991” is the best song to listen to and puts me in a good mood.

13. I need Mary Jane and my engineer with me in the studio when I’m recording.

14. I listened to Future before I did this interview.

15. If I wasn’t a rapper, I’d be a creative consultant.

16. Nobody can do videos better than me.

17. I can’t leave the house without a joint.

18. If I could tell the youth one thing it’s be yourself.

19. There’s nothing better than rain in Portland in the spring.

20. It was always my dream to be a basketball player.

