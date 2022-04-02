Bobby Shmurda Posts Hilarious Video at the Doctor’s Office, Doesn’t Want to Get a Shot – Watch

Bobby Shmurda is apparently afraid of needles.

On Friday (April 1), Bobby Shmurda posted a video on his Instagram page of himself at the doctor's office trying his best to avoid getting a shot. In the clip, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper appears to have been breathing in laughing gas from a tube to calm him down, but it doesn't work. His significant other, Lilly, also holds the rapper's hand as he’s worried about getting a shot.

"Nah, hold on doc," Bobby said before screaming several times and pushing the doctor's hand away. "This shit is boosting my high," he added, referring to the laughing gas.

After a few screams, Bobby finally settles down and bows his head. He then recites the Lord's prayer: "Our Father, who art in heaven. Hallowed be thy name. Thy Kingdom come," he said as everyone in the room laughs.

The doctor tells Bobby he's not giving him the shot just yet as the doc rubs alcohol on the rapper's arm where he will inject Bobby with a needle. The "Hot Nigga" rapper keeps his head down and prepares for the shot.

It's unclear what type of shot Bobby Shmurda was getting. Nevertheless, seeing Bobby squirm at the doctor's office is pretty funny.

Bobby captioned the video, "WHO [else] be acting like this at Doc," along with a joy face emoji.

Bobby Shmurda continues to enjoy his freedom after being released from prison a year ago. Although Wack 100 is not a fan of Bobby’s Shmoney dance, the 27-year-old rapper is not going to stop anytime soon. Watch below.