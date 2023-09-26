Blueface Films a Weed Promo Ad While Chasing His Oldest Son Around the House

Blueface recently recorded a promo for a weed dispensary company that features his 5-year-old son.

Blueface Films Weed Ad With Son

Blueface has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, lately. On Tuesday (Sept. 26), the Los Angeles rapper shared a new ad for an online dispensary on Instagram that includes a cameo from his oldest son with Jaidyn Alexis. In the clip below, Blueface starts off chasing his son around their home before abruptly breaking the fourth wall and speaking directly to the camera.

"Hey, I want y'all to tap in with Verified Members L.A.," Blueface tells viewers while his son looks on in the background. "They got the best quality for the best quantity. Highs and lows. All you gotta do is click this code, they gon' pull up to your doorstep."

This isn't the first time Blueface has had his son in some adult situations. Earlier this month, Blueface reportedly got a visit from police and child services after video of his son in the company of dancing strippers went viral.

Blueface Faces Backlash

Blueface has been under fire for the past few days after a photo of his son with Chrisean Rock's genitals was posted on the rapper's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, over the weekend. The picture was posted along with the caption, "This what my son d**k look like and she worried about me and lil baby c*ck like bih get our son c*ck right then do what you want."

Blueface later claimed the post was done by hackers. But that hasn't stopped people from calling for his arrest due to the picture. Chrisean Rock went off on Blueface for the photo on Instagram Live. She has since recorded a song dissing her child's father.

See Blueface recording a weed promo featuring his young son below.

Watch Blueface's Promo