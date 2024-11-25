Blueface Covers His Face With a Bunch of Tattoos in Prison and His Mom Is Pissed

Blueface covers his face with tattoos while in prison and his mother is upset.

Blueface Shows Off New Prison Tattoos

On Sunday (Nov. 24), a video of Blueface in prison started floating around online. In the clip, which can be seen below, the rapper is sitting on a bunk wearing an orange prison suit. He has what appears to be several more tattoos on his face, covering his cheeks and his forehand. It is unclear exactly what the new ink is.

Bluface's Mom Reacts to New Jail Tatts

One person who is not happy about the new tattoos is Blueface's mom Karlissa Saffold Harvey. She shared a post on Instagram showing her scolding her son about the prison ink in a message.

"Your kids are suffering Javaughn's confidence has fallen and you play arts and crafts on your face is diabolical," the message reads, which also includes photos and video of Blue's kids. "Your half a father wasn't as sad as you are right now. You better start praying and pull yourself together. You are more than a lame a*s jail ninja you a child of God and father of three. You about to piss me all the f**kin way off because you wasn't suposed to turn out like the rest of them fatherless weak a*s crybaby a*s losers. You have to feed these kids until they graduate from college. Get yo sh*t together lil boy!!!"

"It's like I pray and then this," she commented on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Blueface is currently serving a four-year prison sentence for violating his probation.

