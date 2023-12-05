Blueface Admits He Was Mad Chrisean Wasn’t Home So He Took His Son From Her Friend

Blueface is telling his side of the story in connection to him taking his son from Chrisean Rock's friend Marsh in a video that went viral earlier this week.

Blueface Explains Taking Chrisean Jr. From Babysitter

On Tuesday (Dec. 5), Blueface went live on Instagram with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee to discuss the wild incidents involving the rapper in the last few days, including him sharing video of himself taking Chrisean Jr. from Chrisean's friend in the wee hours of the morning when Chrisean wasn't there.

"I knew the baby was by himself," Blueface told Jason. "Basically, I go over there, and go into the f**king room, Jason, and it's Marsh, her son, two other kids and the baby all on a blowup mattress on the floor."

Blueface said when Marsh could not give him an answer on Chrisean's whereabouts, he grabbed the baby and attempted to leave.

"I didn't have no baby with Marsh, I don't even know why she did all that," Blueface continued, referring to their scuffle. "She could have simply let me leave. Chrisean could have came and got the baby whenever she got done doing whatever she was doing. And this s**t would not even have been a thing."

Blueface and Chrisean Rock's Baby Drama

On Monday morning, Blueface accused Chrisean of leaving their son with a friend while she was galavanting with another man. Chrisean explained her side of the story in an Instagram video where she was chilling with Jaidyn Alexis and claimed Blue beat up Chrisean's babysitter while he was taking the baby from her, which Marsh has somewhat confirmed. Blue later shared video of the aftermath of Chrisean and Jaidyn tag-teaming to trash his house.

See Blueface explaining the situation about taking his son from Chrisean's friend below.

Watch Blueface and Jason Lee Discuss Recent Drama